Tonight: Roberto Clemente Day @ Pittsburgh • Latino Sports

The city of Pittsburgh will host the Chicago Cubs tonight and also celebrate a tribute to Puerto Rican superstar Roberto Clemente.

The tribute, under the “Roberto Clemente Day” that is celebrated by Major League Baseball every year, is always done on this date is one of several ways in which MLB honors the legacy of this unique Puerto Rican baseball player.

Tonight’s tribute in Pittsburgh occurs at a special moment because in this game between Cubs and Pirates, pitcher Jake Arrieta is a Puerto Rican by blood who seeks to be the first this year to reach 20 wins in the majors. Incidentally, it would be the third Puerto Rican or Puerto Rican descent pitcher to win 20 games in a season.

Clemente played 18 major league seasons, all with the Pirates. In fact, this year is celebrating the 60th anniversary of his debut in the majors, which occurred on April 17, 1955.

Among his many accomplishments was the thirteenth player in history to reach 3,000 hits and the first Latin American to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He won 12 Gold Gloves, and still, 43 years after his last game in the majors, remains the gardener who more times has won the award, also tied with the legendary Willie Mays.

Clemente also won four batting titles in the National League, the MVP in 1966 and the MVP award of the 1971 World Series where he hit successfully in every single game.

Many agree that these honors for Clemente are great, however, many also state that the best honor is to retire his number 21 from all of baseball. What do you think?