A Tradition That Fits Our Communities Needs, HEALTH. • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Tomorrow Latino Sports will host its 24th Annual celebrity Basketball Games & Family Day. We do this event every year as our contribution to continue to bring a healthy life style to our community.

It is no secret that the health of our community is almost at a crisis stage. The overweight and obesity level in our community and most alarming with the youth of our community is already at a crisis level. This also leads to other more serious health problems like diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and a host of other physical and mental problems like depression, and hyper activity (ADD) just to name a few.

The two major contributors of these problems affecting our community, especially in the Bronx (our home base) are diet and lack of physical activity. According to NY State health survey, for the seventh consecutive year, Bronx County came in 62nd among all New York counties, branding the area as the unhealthiest.

The Bronx ranked at the bottom for quality of life, which included poor physical and mental health and low birth weight, and in health factors, such as smoking, obesity and physical inactivity.

Thus, our contribution to help our borough is with our annual celebrity basketball games and Family Health Day. We chose basketball because it’s an easy game to play and very economical. All you need is a ball and a hoop. In many areas of our community a cut out milk, or juice case hung on a tree, wall, or fire escape would suffice.

As for celebrity, we are all celebrities. We want to break the myth that celebrities are those icons in the music, and sports world that you constantly see on the news. NO, celebrities are also regular folks like you and me who are living and contribute in anyway we can to promote positive values. Our parents, our teachers, our neighbors, our public servants and community executives can all be “celebrities” if they are promoting positive values and doing good things to help our community. Thus every year we pay tribute to them and ourselves by hosting this event.

The event encourages everyone, not just those that play, but the audience to get involve. We have a Zumba class, competitions for two points score where we encourage all the ladies, mothers, grandmothers and little girls to shoot the hoops and the winners always get a prize. The games consist of Latino Sports Vs. BronxNet (media sponsor) and to demonstrate age is not a factor, we have our teams with players of all ages. In addition we have a game between the Puerto Rican Legends (retired ball players, many from the Puerto Rican BB league) Vs. the Harlem Legends (also many retired legends who played in the Harlem BB tournaments).

Most important one of our sponsors, BronxCare Health (formally Bronx Lebanon) provides a Health Mobile on site where we insist that all players, participants and the public in general get a FREE screening. To our surprise this yearly screening is the only medical visit that some of them get.

We want to thank our sponsors Hoops in the Sun for providing the equipment and personnel to help run the games. The NYPD and particularly the 45th Prescient Community Affairs, The Bronx Parks Department & all the staff at Orchard Beach, Goya Foods for the Healthy organic Coconut Water they provide and the New York Yankees who provide Yankee game tickets as incentives for volunteers, MVP players and winning prizes for the participants