Tribeca Film Festival: ACORN Documentary • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s Friday night and I’m currently at Yankee Stadium covering tonight’s interleague action between the New York Yankees (5-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals (3-6). Did you know that both teams have won a combined 38 World Series titles?

After two innings of play, I’m watching the Air Guitar Cam. As fans are flexing their air guitar muscles, the AC/DC classic song, You Shook Me All Night Long is blasting through the Stadium’s speakers. Tonight’s pitcher’s duel is between Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (1-0) and Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (0-1).

In the early going, the first inning to be exact, St. Louis took a 2-0 lead courtesy of a Matt Carpenter 2-run home run. Anything the Cardinals can do, the Yankees equal as in the bottom of the first, Starlin Castro also blasted a 2-run homer to level the game at 2-2. With the action moving to the bottom of the third, Austin Romine blasted a solo shot to give the Pinstripes a 3-2 advantage.

With less than six innings of baseball remaining, this is still anyone’s game.

With that said… ACORN. With the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival a few days away, the documentary, ACORN AND THE FIRESTORM will make it’s world debut.

Synopsis: By the people and for the people, community organizing group ACORN became a major player in the 2008 presidential election that resulted in Barack Obama’s victory. Conservatives took issue with the group, firing accusations of voter fraud and government waste at the left-leaning organization.

The burgeoning conservative opposition found unexpected allies in James O’Keefe and Hannah Giles. The pair of amateur journalists posed as a pimp and prostitute to try to expose ACORN via hidden camera.

The ensuing political drama spawned the now-omnipresent Breitbart Media, drove an even deeper wedge between Democrats and Republicans, and served as a prescient foreshadowing for much of today’s political climate.

This non-polemic political thriller reaches beyond the choir and encapsulates the conflicts and contradictions of our political present.

Public Screenings at Tribeca

Sunday, April 23 at 5:00 PM – Cinépolis Chelsea 6

Tuesday, April 25 at 6:45 PM – Regal Cinemas Battery Park 11-9

Wednesday, April 26 at 8:45 PM – Regal Cinemas Battery Park 11-3

Thursday, April 27 at 6:45 PM – Cinépolis Chelsea 2

About The Directors

Reuben Atlas is an award-winning filmmaker who recently co-directed (with Jerry Rothwell), Sour Grapes for Netflix. He also directed and produced the Independent Lens film, Brothers Hypnotic, which Sam Pollard was the supervising producer on.

Sam Pollard produced the Academy Award®-nominated documentary Four Little Girls as well as HBO’s When the Levees Broke, and If God is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise, amongst his filmmaking credits as a producer, director, and editor spanning over 40 years of legendary work, and include the seminal, Eyes on the Prize.