Tribeca Film Festival: Cobra Kai [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – With the Tribeca Film Festival taking place, I hadn’t been able to make it to the ballpark to catch either the New York Yankees or New York Mets. Nevertheless, I had the chance to watch, the upcoming, YouTube Red Original Series, Cobra Kai for the 1,000,000th time.

If you’re a fan of the 80’s movie, Karate Kid, then maybe a series worth watching. This past Wednesday, during the special New York City Fathom screening of the new YouTube Red Original Series Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid stars/rivals Ralph Macchio and William Zabka surprised fans with an appearance before the show started. With that said, here’s the trailer…