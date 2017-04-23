Tribeca Film Festival: Dear Basketball [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Whether you loved him or you loathed him, the Kobe Bryant you cheered or jeered isn’t the same individual you remember from his NBA playing days. I’m sure that many who attended Sunday’s Tribeca Film Festival’s segment, Tribeca Talks: Storytelling, will agree with me. It was was clear that Kobe Bryant is different.

Faciliatated by New York Giants great, Michael Strahan, he masterly conversed with Bryant and Glen Keane about the work and relationship of their collarboration, Dear Basketball. For me, it was fascinating as well as beautiful to hear Kobe honestly admit why it was time to leave the game he loved as a child.

Rather than dwell on the past, he embraced it and decided to pursue on what I believe he has an excellent future… storytelling. For the audience in attendance during Sunday’s storytelling at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, it was inspiring as well as educational to learn that life doesn’t necessarily end as soon as your career comes to a close, so does your life. There’s the life we live, there’s the life we lived and there’s the life we’re uncertain about. No matter where you’re at… there’s life and it waits for no one.

About Dear Basketball

Bryant and Keane’s conversation with Michael Strahan will follow a screening of Dear Basketball (directed by Bradford Young), Kobe Bryant’s inspiring poem, stunningly drawn to life by veteran animation director Glen Keane and set to the music of legendary composer John Williams.

About Sunday’s Storytelling

Basketball great Kobe Bryant collaborated with visionary animator Glen Keane on an animated short film that explores what it is like to say goodbye to something you love.

In an onstage conversation led by Hall of Famer, NFL analyst on Fox and co-host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan, Bryant and Keane focus on what story means to them and what it is like to truly step out of your own lane.

About Glen & Kobe

Glen Keane: A 38 year veteran of Walt Disney Feature Animation, Glen Keane trained under Walt Disney’s 9 Old Men. Glen Keane is the creator of many beloved Disney characters, such as The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Aladdin, The Beast, Tarzan, and Rapunzel. In 2012, Keane departed Disney to begin Glen Keane Productions as way to further his artistic explorations in animation, design and film.

Kobe Bryant: A five-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, NBA MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time All-NBA player, 17-time NBA All-Star and the NBA’s 3rd all-time leading scorer. To start building his post-basketball career, Bryant formed Kobe Inc. in 2013.

Kobe Inc. is a multi-media content creation company focused on helping athletes learn the process of excellence and maximizing potential. Kobe Inc.’s first project, Kobe Bryant’s Muse, debuted on Showtime in February 2015. Bryant executive produced the first-of-its-kind documentary, which earned a Clio Award in May 2015.