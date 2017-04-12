Tribeca Film Festival: Elián González • Latino Sports

Photo: Tribeca Film Festival

New York, NY – On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees played their second home game of the season as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 8-4.

Following their victory, the Yanks improve their record to 4-4 and in the early going of the 2017 MLB Season, the they are 2-0 at Yankee Stadium. Wednesday’s Pinestripe MVP was RF Aaron Judge as he batted 2-for-3 and produced 2R, 1HR and 3RBI for the day. For Judge, this was his third consecutive games in which he homered.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to cover today’s game. As much I would love to cover every home game this season, it’s not possible. Life and the realities behind it make it impossible for me to do so. On a bright note, with so many home games, I’m definitely attending more than a handful of them. It’s going to be a good year for New York Baseball.

Let’s change the topic… two words… Elián González.

Press Release: This iconic Pulitzer Prize winning photo sums up the turbulent time in 2000 when Cuban refugee Elián González was seized by order of the U.S. Attorney General and returned to his father in Cuba. This story was international news and the five year old boy at the center of it became a household name.

CNN Films and Fine Point Films presents ELIÁN which updates the story now with the voice of the gown up Elian Gonzalez which will have its world premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 21.

Directed by Tim Golden and Ross McDonnell and executive produced by Alex Gibney (Taxi To The Dark Side, Zero Days) through his Jigsaw Productions, the new film delves into the intense international custody battle that captured the attention and hearts of nearly every American.

ELIÁN will screen at the following times during the Tribeca Film Festival:

04/21/2017, 8:30 PM, Beatrice, SVA Theater, 333 West 23rd Street

04/22/2017, 5:30 PM in 4, Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 (RGL)

04/23/2017, 2:45 PM in 3, Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 (RGL)

04/27/2017, 9:30 PM in 8, Cinepolis Chelsea, 260 West 23rd Street

About the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is a cultural event for the new age of storytelling that brings together visionaries across industries and diverse audiences. It celebrates the power of storytelling in a variety of forms – from film to TV, VR to online work, and music to gaming.

As a platform for creative expression, independent filmmaking, and immersive entertainment, Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. With strong roots in independent film, the annual event has evolved into a destination for creativity, reimagines the cinematic experience, and explores how art can unite communities. For more information, go to TribecaFilm.com.