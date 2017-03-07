Tribeca Film Festival Short Film Lineup • Latino Sports

Credit: Tribeca Film Festival

New York, NY – To be honest, I’m patiently waiting for the 2017 season of Major League Baseball to kickoff. Our online publication history started with MLB coverage. Almost 30 years later, MLB is our strong foundation of coverage and growth.

While we have continued to grow in other areas of coverage, the beginning of the upcoming MLB season is when our year actually begins. I’m excited for this season and with the talent we have, our coverage is going to be one of excellence and consistency. In the meantime, the fine folks from the Film Festival sent me their short film lineup.

A few films that may be of interest to you include: Dear Basketball, Kobe Bryant’s inspiring poem Dear Basketball is stunningly drawn to life; The Good Fight, about a man who opens his own boxing gym to offer salvation and hope to others in the notorious gun violence ridden favela in Rio de Janeiro.

Other films in this genre include The Rugby Boys of Memphis, a short following the rise of an inner-city Memphis high school’s first rugby team; and the announcement of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival: Sports Shorts, Sponsored by Mohegan Sun.

With that said, here’s the official press release…

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T, today announced its lineup of 57 thought-provoking and diverse short films in competition, including 36 world premieres. The selected shorts, 40% of which were directed by women, and include filmmakers from every corner of the globe, were curated from a record 4,385 submissions.

They will be presented in 10 distinct competition programs, consisting of five narrative, four documentary, and, for the second year, one animated program. In addition, there is the Sports Shorts program as part of the 11th annual Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival, sponsored by Mohegan Sun. The Shorts program, sponsored by Nutella Originals, is a part of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which runs April 19-30.

Tribeca Film Festival has several first-time documentary shorts programs this year including S.O.S., which focuses on kindness to each other and planet Earth, and Surf’s Up!, which will have an extended Q&A following the premiere with the filmmakers and their subjects.

The always popular New York program this year is aptly called Group Therapy and includes performances by Bobby Cannavale, Kieran Culkin, Salma Hayek, John Turturro, and real New York firefighters.

This year’s short slate boasts a vast geographical reach – 40% are international films. Eighteen countries are represented, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Venezuela, and the United States.

“It’s wonderful to have shorts from such diverse countries like Iran, Venezuela, and South Korea to complement the American short films,” said Sharon Badal, Vice President of Filmmaker Relations and Shorts Programming. “This year’s shorts programs are evidence that storytelling has no boundaries, and creativity is global.”

The program features some of the industry’s finest creative talent, in front and behind the camera, including Jim Sheridan (The Boxer, Get Rich or Die Tryin’), marine life artist Wyland, visual artist Chris Burkard, two-time Academy Award Winner for Visual Effects Paul Franklin (Interstellar and Inception), Elisabeth Moss, and Mae Whitman.

Special Screenings include the premiere of Disney animator Glen Keane’s short film, Dear Basketball, staring Kobe Bryant as himself, and featuring a talk with Bryant about the project and process; and the World Premiere of Blues Planet: Triptych, directed and written by Wyland and featuring a performance by Taj Mahal and the Wyland Blues Planet Band

Several Tribeca alumni are returning for the 2017 festival, including: Emmy Award-winning Geeta Gandbhir with Love The Sinner, Academy Award®-winning writer Shawn Christensen (Curfew) with Cul-De-Sac, David Darg (four time Tribeca alumnus) screens The Rugby Boys of Memphis, and Rubika Shah (Let’s Dance: David Bowie Down Under) returns with White Riot: London.

Other returning festival alumni include James Burns, Evan Ari Kelman, Seth Kramer, Zoe McIntosh, Daniel Miller, Jeremy Newberger, Michael Premo, and Jim Sheridan.

Recipients of the Tribeca Film Festival awards for Best Narrative Short and Best Documentary Short will qualify for consideration in the Academy Awards’ Short Films category, provided the film complies with Academy rules.

Since 2004 (with the exception of 2007), Tribeca’s program has included a short that has been nominated and/or won in one of these two categories. From last year’s Festival selection, three shorts that world premiered at Tribeca were nominated for Oscars: Joe’s Violin, Pearl, and Extremis, which was the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival Award winner for Best Documentary Short. For more information, go to TribecaFilm.com.