Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival Documentary: Mike and the Mad Dog • Latino Sports

Credit: Tribeca/ESPN

Bronx, NY – Happy Easter! It’s Sunday, April 16, 2017 and I’m at Yankee Stadium for the third and final interleaue game between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals. With the top of the first inning successfully completed, Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda is already of to a solid start.

Now with the game underway, I wanted to take a moment to inform you that the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival returns on April 19th. Sponsored by Mohegan Sun, the sports festival will lead off the second half of the annual Tribeca Film Festival. For those of you who are wondering, this year’s film festival is presented by AT&T.

One of their documentary tells the story of the sports radio duo, Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. To be honest, I know of duo but I know nothing of them. I know at one point, they were the best in the business. What I didn’t know is that they eventually went their separate ways. What I know about them is Mike Francesa and some of his off the cuff comments that he’s made over the years. Nevertheless, here’s some information…

Movie Schedule

8:45 PM – FRI 4/21 BMCC TRIBECA PAC

2:30 PM – SAT 4/22 REGAL CINEMAS BATTERY PARK 11-4

9:45 PM – MON 4/24 REGAL CINEMAS BATTERY PARK 11-9

5:45 PM – TUE 4/25 REGAL CINEMAS BATTERY PARK 11-3

4:00 PM – SAT 4/29 REGAL CINEMAS BATTERY PARK 11-11

About the Documentary

Mike and the Mad Dog, directed by Daniel H. Forer. (USA) – World Premiere, Documentary. Dive into the inner workings of one of the sports world’s most unlikely partnerships: Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, the voices that launched a thousand sports radio imitators.

The hosts, their colleagues, and a who’s-who of sports heavyweights tell the story of their surprise rise to stardom and 19 years as the iconic voices of New York sports. An ESPN Films release. For more info and tickets, click here.

About the Director

Daniel H. Forer is a 10-time Emmy Award®-winning producer and director. His filmography includesFree Spirits, Second Chance Season, Mr. K, and The Wright Brothers – First in Flight for Discovery. Forer is a graduate of Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism and is a member of both the Directors and Writers Guild of America.