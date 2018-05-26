Trout Leads Angels In Demolishing The Pinstripes • Latino Sports

Credit: Lisa Luevanos/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a beautiful and humid Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, the Los Angels Angels demolished the New York Yankees by a final score of 11-4. Leading the way for the Angels was their CF Mike Trout and his 5-for-5 performance which included a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Despite surrendering three home runs, Angels Jaime Barria earned his fourth win of the season while Yankees starter, Sonny Gray, earned his fourth loss of the season. Everything the Yankees needed to do to win was better executed by the Angels.

To be concluded…

Game Summary: Saturday, May 26, 2018