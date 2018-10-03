U.S. Soccer And American Red Cross Partner Up for Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts • Latino Sports

Credit: Robin Alam/Latino Sports

CHICAGO – U.S. Soccer has partnered with the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts for Hurricane Florence, which left destruction and devastation in its wake across the Carolinas and continues to impact the area as dangerous floodwaters remain a serious concern.

Fans are invited to make a $10 donation by texting FLORENCE to 90999, or by visiting ussoc.cr/RedCross to make a donation. The U.S. Women’s National Team is currently in Cary, North Carolina to play its Group A games in the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship.

The 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship features eight countries divided into two groups of four with each group’s top two finishers advancing from round-robin play to the semifinals. The two finalists and the winner of the third-place match will qualify directly to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The fourth-place finisher will earn a spot in a two-game playoff against Argentina, which finished third in South American qualifying, for a final berth to the tournament.

The USA will compete for a berth to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup starting on Thursday, Oct. 4, against Mexico at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (7:30 p.m. ET; FS2, UDN). The U.S. WNT continues its qualifying journey on Sunday, Oct. 7, against Panama (5 p.m. ET; FS1, UDN), and finishes group play on Wednesday, Oct. 10, against Trinidad and Tobago (7:30 p.m. ET; F21, UDN).

In the Carolinas, the Red Cross is assisting thousands of people coping with a slow-motion flooding disaster in Florence’s aftermath. Red Cross emergency response vehicles are visiting hard-hit communities with food, relief items and cleanup supplies. To date, the Red Cross has served more than 890,600 meals and snacks and distributed over 110,700 relief items to Florence survivors.

U.S. Soccer is proud to stand with the American Red Cross during times of devastating disasters. Please join us in helping those who have been affected by Hurricane Florence. Your generous gift will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter, but it will also put people on the road to recovery and provide hope in their greatest time of need.