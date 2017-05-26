U.S. Soccer Supports LGBTQ Pride Month • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

CHICAGO – In recognition of LGBTQ Pride month in June, U.S. Soccer will activate a number initiatives in partnership with the You Can Play Project, along with the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association and the Women’s National Team Players Association.

The You Can Play Project is an organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, coaches, and fans without regard for sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

As the highlight, the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams will wear pride-inspired rainbow numbers during the June friendlies. The MNT will debut the look for the World Cup Qualifying tune-up against Venezuela on June 3 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. The WNT will wear the kits in away friendlies against Sweden on June 8, and Norway three days later.

One set of game-issued jerseys from each team will be available in an online charity auction. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to purchase customized jerseys with the rainbow numbers through ussoccerstore.com.

A special “One Nation. One Team.” hat with rainbow lettering will be on sale. Proceeds from all three opportunities will be donated to the You Can Play Project.

The Federation will also produce a public service video featuring members of both senior National Teams expressing acceptance and inclusion of athletes from all backgrounds.

As a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ community, in 2016 U.S. Soccer promoted the hashtag #OneNation in support of the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting. U.S. MNT captain Michael Bradley wore a special rainbow armband with the One Nation inscription, and auctioned off the armband and his jersey.