UFC 208 Fighter Workout: Anderson Silva • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – Regardless of the outcome on Saturday night during UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie, Anderson Silva (33-8) will still be considered by many the best Mixed Martial Artist to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s octagon.

His opponent, Derek Brunson (16-4), has plenty to gain if he’s able to stun both Silva and his fans at Barclays Center and beyond. Again, regardless of the outcome, Anderson will always be recognized as, “The Spider.” With that said, here’s photos from his workout…