UFC 208 Fighter Workout: Derek Brunson • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – On Saturday night, UFC Fighter, Derek Brunson (16-4), will have the opportunity to do what no other fighter has ever accomplished and that’s defeat UFC legend Anderson Silva (33-8) in Brooklyn, NY when they face off in the co-main event of UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie at the Barclays Center.

On Thursday, Brunson participated at UFC 208 Fighter Workout at the legendary Boxing gym, Gleason’s Gym. Rather than determine whether or not Brunson is ready for Anderson, I enjoyed watching his quick hands and foot coordination.

With that said, here’s some photos from his workout…