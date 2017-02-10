UFC 208 Fighter Workout: Germaine de Randamie • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – Out of all the UFC fighters I’ve met this week, I enjoyed my conversation with Germaine de Randamie (6-3) the most. Her determination and grit is what impressed most about her. It’s been a long time coming and she’s ready…

On Saturday, she’ll have the opportunity to become the organization’s first-ever women’s featherweight champion when she faces Holly Holm (10-2) in the main event of UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie.

Both fighters have an excellent boxing background so it’ll be interesting to see which one will take the fight to the ground. On Thursday, fans who braved the horrendous snowy conditions to travel to the iconic Boxing gym, Gleason’s Gym were rewarded with the opportunity to witness de Randamie boxing style. With that said, here’s some photos…

Next stop, weigh ins…