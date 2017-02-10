UFC 208 Fighter Workout: Holly Holm • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – On Saturday night, UFC Fighter, Holly Holm (10-2), will have the opportunity to be crowned the organization’s first-ever women’s featherweight champion when she faces Germaine de Randamie (6-3) in the main event of UFC 208.

Before this historic fight takes place at the Barclays Center, Holm treated her supporters as she participated in the UFC’s open workout at the legendary Boxing gym, Gleason’s Gym. How ready is Holm’s? One thing is a fact… Holm’s is diffcult to beat and she will be ready on Saturday. With that said, here’s some photos from her workout…