UFC 208: Full of Grit and Determination [Results] • Latino Sports

Brooklyn, NY – On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship aka the UFC successfully hosted their second New York card. The venue this time was Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

On a night where a new champion was crowned and an Icon walked out of the Octagon with a win over his young hungry opponent, UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie was also filled with technical issues. Not just from a fighter’s perspective but from a technological standpoint. For whatever the reason, the Wifi was not on my side.

In situations like this, the best thing I can do is improvise and adapt. If I was a writer who was focused on deadlines, postfight press conferences, or providing indepth coverage, I would have left my station and covered the card from the media work station. In reality, these things happen. I don’t see the point of allowing the situation to get the better of me.

To be honest, I found my situation to be a blessing in disguise. While UFC 208 wasn’t a flashy card, it had a blue collar and gritty feel to it. As a New Yorker, I can appreciate that because life in this city isn’t easy at times. With the exception of Jacare Souza first round submission win over Tim Boetsch, the rest of the results was filled with good old fashion grit and determination. Since it’s almost 3am Sunday morning, here’s the results:

Flyweight: Wilson Reis defeated Ulka Sasaki via unianimous decision.

Wilson Reis defeated Ulka Sasaki via unianimous decision. Lightweight: Islam Makhachev defeated Nik Lentz via unanimous decision.

Islam Makhachev defeated Nik Lentz via unanimous decision. Featherweight: Rick Glenn defeated Phillipe Nover via split decision.

Rick Glenn defeated Phillipe Nover via split decision. Weltherweight: Ryan LaFlare defeated Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision.

Ryan LaFlare defeated Roan Carneiro via unanimous decision. Welterweight: Belal Muhammad defeated Randy Brown via unanimous decision.

Belal Muhammad defeated Randy Brown via unanimous decision. Lightweight: Dustin Poirier defeated Jim Miller via majority decision.

Dustin Poirier defeated Jim Miller via majority decision. Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision.

Glover Teixeira defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. Middleweight: Jacare Souza defeated Tim Boetsch via submission at 1:16 of Round 1.

Jacare Souza defeated Tim Boetsch via submission at 1:16 of Round 1. Middleweight: Anderson Silva defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision.

Anderson Silva defeated Derek Brunson via unanimous decision. Women’s Featherweight: Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm via unanimous decision.

Post-Fight Bonuses, Gate and Attendance