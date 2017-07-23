UFC on Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum [Final Results] • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Saturday night’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) card, UFC on Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum, took place from Long Island’s own NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Overall, the card and the Long Island crowd’s enthusiasm were excellent.

If I learned anything about Long Island is that it’s impossible to catch a taxi from NYCB Live after midnight. Living in the city, I rely on either public transportation or my feet to get from destination to another. Had I known what I learned at midnight, I would have opened an account with the hire-a-cab app acount, UBER. With no other alternative, I walked.

From the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum to the Hempstead Transit Center in the pouring rain, I walked almost three miles to only find out that I had to wait almost another hour before I could board the Long Island Rail Road so I can return home to the city.

To be honest, I wasn’t bothered much by it. Yes, my clothes were soaking wet. Yes, my backpack was also soaked and I could only hope that it’s durable enough to prevent my laptop, books, adaptors, etc from getting wet. If there was anything upsetting about the wait is not having a cup of hot coffee on hand. Regardless, last night’s card was special.

For the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Saturday night’s card was the third UFC card in the downstate part of New York. The first card was glamorous and held at Madison Square Garden followed by the gritty second one at Brooklyn’s own Barclays Center. In my opinion, Saturday’s Long Island UFC card captured the essence of Mixed Martial Arts.

For the record, all three UFC cards that I covered in New York were enjoyable. Each one had a personality that fitted the location. In the case of Long Island, I felt the card had a meat & potatoes feel to it in the sense that it was about fighting and it’s passion. Majority of the fighters who won last night had no flash and glitter to their arsenal.

What they had was drive, fight, hometown support and respect for their opponents. Unglamorous as it was, UFC in Long Island was an event blue-collars can relate too. In today’s world of hotdogging and grandstanding, it was good to watch a card where action, heart and drive prevailed. Even watching the breaking apart of the octagon was beautiful.

Weidman vs. Gastelum Main Card Results

Bantamweight Bout: Jimmie Rivera defeated Thomas Almeida via unanimous decision.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Patrick Cummins defeated Gian Villante via split decision.

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins defeated Dennis Bermudez via split decision.

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman defeated Kelvin Gastelum via submission (arm triangle) at 3:35 of the 3rd round.

