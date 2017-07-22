UFC on Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum [Prelims Results] • Latino Sports

Long Island, NY – Tonight’s UFC on Fox: Weidman vs. Gastelum is taking place from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Tonight as been a good night as I’ve enjoyed my time here. The fights have been entertaining and I dig the Long Island crowd’s colorful enthusiasm.
With that said, here are the results from earlier today.
RESULTS
- Lightweight Bout: Chris Wade defeated Frankie Perez via unanimous decision.
- Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos defeated Godofredo Pepey via unanimous decision.
- Heavyweight Bout: Junior Albini defeated Tim Johnson via TKO at 2:51 of the 1st round.
- Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera defeated Brian Kelleher via submission (armbar) at 2:18 of the 1st round.
- Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Kennedy defeated Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision.
- Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman defeated Damian Grabowski via unanimous decision.
- Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira defeated Ryan LaFlare via knockout at 1:50 of the 2nd round.
- Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders defeats Rafael Natal via knockout at 2:54 of the 1st round.
- Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeats Lyman Good via split decision.