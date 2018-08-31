 Ultimate Fans • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Walking out of the managers’ press conference yesterday at Yankee stadium, I saw a young man that I had first met when Latino Sports had a store on 143rd St and the Grand Concourse. That was many years ago and that young kid, was now a grown young man.

Henry Flores walked up to me, introduced myself and reminded me of our past encounter. Seeing him at the Yankee press conference, I immediately thought he too was a sports reporter, but he said no, that he was there as fan. That was one

consistent think that never changed, Henry and his girlfriend were both decked out in Yankee apparel.

Apparently Yankee fans who are season holders get to accumulate points for a variety of things that they do, attend and purchase at the stadium. You can redeem the points for a variety of Yankee events. He choose to attend a Yankee press conference and he got his wish.

Congratulations to the Yankees for having such a program that would allow two young local community fans to attend an event that very few who are not reporters, or involved with the teams, or media attend.

They both enjoyed being there and left bigger Yankee fans if such a thing was possible?

 

