Uncovering Yankee Stadium's Aura & Mystique • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s the top of the third inning here at Yankee Stadium and the Bronx Bombers are leading the Cardinals of St. Louis by a score of 3-1. For the first time in almost a week, the bats have come alive for the Pinstripes.

In two innings of work, the offense has already matched yesterday’s hit total of five hits. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Yankees first score of the game was Aaron Judge’s two-run homer that was eventually ruled a triple because of fan interference. Nevertheless, Chase Headley was able to drive in the team’s first score.

Following Judge was Greg Bird who blasted his first home run of the season off Cardinal’s pitcher, Adam Wainwright. With Judge waiting on third, Bird’s homer was actually a two-run homer. With so much baseball left to be played here in the South Bronx, I wonder if Wainwright thrown the ball 60 times by the end of the fourth inning. Who knows?

The only thing I know that for the Yankees 2017 season of Major League Baseball, my mission is to uncover the Aura and Mystique of Yankee Stadium. For all you diehard fans who remembers Curt Schilling, then Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher who one day become a popular Boston Red Sox, comments about the old Yankee Stadium.

In today’s politically correct, I’m not sure if it’s worth repeating. No matter, that was then and this is now. Is there an aura and mystique to the current Yankee Stadium? I believe so and based on yesterday’s ugly win, it’s beginning to surface. So why am I doing this?

Baseball is a long season and as much as the results are important, the environment and the unknown add several beautiful and confusing dimensions to the game. Throughout the season, I will post photos that will demonstrate Yankee Stadium’s aura and mystique.

With that said, here’s a couple of photos…