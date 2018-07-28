Univision Deportes: Home Of Soccer on SiriusXM • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Robin Alam

NEW YORK – Univision Deportes (UD), the multimedia sports division of Univision Communications Inc. (UCI), the leading media company serving Hispanic America and SiriusXM today announced that Univision Deportes Radio will be available nationwide on SiriusXM.

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Univision Deportes Radio’s Spanish-language content on the SiriusXM app, on the streaming web player at SiriusXM.com, and on select SiriusXM radios (channel 467) starting today.

Univision Deportes Radio delivers the best in live matches, original content and insightful commentary from a team of renowned sports journalists and analysts.

The new channel will bring more than 350 soccer matches annually to SiriusXM from UEFA Champions League, Europa League and National Team competitions, Liga MX, MLS, CONCACAF, the US Men’s National Team and others. Sports fans can also tune-in to catch Formula 1 racing as well as a slate of Univision Deportes studio programming, including Contacto Deportivo, Fútbol Club and Locura Deportiva.

“Partnering with SiriusXM is an important step in the growth of our brand and we’re excited to make Univision Deportes Radio available to even more fanáticos across the country via one of the largest audio platforms in the U.S.,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, President of Univision Deportes.

“We’re especially thrilled to make our content more widely available in a year when in addition to our award-winning soccer coverage and programming of Liga MX, MLS, the US Men’s National Team and others—we are adding the UEFA Champions League to our portfolio, further cementing our position as the undisputed home of soccer in America.”

“Univision Deportes Radio offers an expansive array of live sports and original programing that we are very pleased to make available to SiriusXM subscribers from coast to coast,” said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM’s SVP of Sports Programming. “This is an outstanding and welcome addition to our lineup and enables us to deliver much more of the content that Spanish-speaking and bilingual sports fans across America want to have.”

