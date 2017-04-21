The Unwanted Champion: Panama Al Brown • Latino Sports

by Jose Corpas, author of Black Ink

On October 14, 1928, his last day as president of the National Boxing Association, Tom Donahue sent out a press release listing each of the champions recognized by the NBA. The following day, the new president released a statement for the sole purpose of taking away from a fighter what he had earned in the ring. He was the unwanted champion.

He won the vacant title one month earlier, beating a fighter a Brooklyn Daily Eagle reporter called a “sawed-off Hercules.” That writer, Ed Hughes, who had been covering boxing since the days when all the champions north of 147 pounds pretended they didn’t know who Harry Greb was, wrote about how that little Hercules was being “trumpeted along the rialto” as a sure-thing future champion. If he would have beaten that skinny Panamanian with the “extension ladder reach,” he might not have had to wait another three years to grace the cover of Ring Magazine.

As for the Panamanian, a fighter with a million whispers behind his back, there would be no covers and almost no press. Those whispers left echoes that resonated softly throughout New York City gyms. Most of the echoes have long been drowned out by the thumping of cement and sand wrapped in leather and speed bags that rattle like engine knock. If you know where to sit and in which direction to point your ear, you can still hear some. This is what they say,

His story began just as the Thousand Days War ended in a country known as the waist of the Americas. In a city – Colon – that’s sliced down the middle by the Panama Canal. His father, Horace, was born in Tennessee and for the first few years of his life, he, his siblings, and parents “belonged” to someone. Horace arrived in Panama seeking work during the construction of the canal. He stayed in Panama, changed his name to Horacio, married a local woman, and had six children.

The youngest of the boys took to boxing like a pen takes to paper. He grew up watching some of the best boxers in the world train just a few dusty blocks away from his home. Sam Langford. Jeff Clarke. Harry Wills. Panama Joe Gans. Sam McVey. His favorite was Kid Norfolk. Norfolk took the youngster under his mighty wing and helped teach him some of the finer points of the prize fighting game.