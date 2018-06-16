Was This An Upset? Tiny Iceland Held Back Argentina • Latino Sports

One of the biggest surprises in today’s World Cup Soccer games has to be what we saw in Group D. The world saw Messi miss the chance to give Argentina all three points in their opener. Sergio Aguero had fired Argentina ahead but Iceland hit back through Alfred Finnbogason.

Argentina was awarded a penalty in the second half for a push by Hordur Magnusson on Maximiliano Meza. Messi stepped up but his penalty shot effort was saved by goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

Lionel Messi has missed four of the last seven penalties that he has taken for Barcelona & Argentina combined (57%).

It’s a great result for Iceland who are at the World Cup finals for the first time in their history. However, Argentina fans are disappointed that their team could not win a game that they were the heavy favorites. What’s next for Argentina, not easy they face another difficult test against Croatia next