Urbanworld Film Festival: SHINE [Movie] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – 13 Paces is pleased to announce the official selection of ‘SHINE’, for the 21st annual Urbanworld Film Festival to take place September 21-24, 2017 at the AMC Cinemas in Manhattan. The feature film will be screened as part of the American Narratives slate on Friday, September 22 at 5:00 pm EST.

‘SHINE’ clocked in as the first film to sell out of tickets at the 2017 Urbanworld Film Festival, one of the largest internationally competitive festivals of its kind, which holds the support of sponsors like HBO and industry trailblazers Ava DuVernay and Chadwick Boseman as collaborators.

‘SHINE’ is the story of two brothers, once celebrated Salsa dancers, are reunited years after the death of their father, on opposing ends of a city in full bloom gentrification. The film’s message promotes the need for community unification during a pivotal time when America and the world, need it most. The stirring screenplay opens and closes with, “We’re all connected from the very first beat to the very last echo.”

Actor David Zayas (Gotham, FOX and Dexter, Showtime) stars as the patriarch driven by family and heritage, and actress, Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black, Netflix and Better Things, FX) basks as a relentless real estate developer that’s motivated by capitalistic intentions for East Harlem’s shrinking Barrio.

Award-winning and self-taught, Puerto Rican-Italian American, Filmmaker, Anthony Nardolillo, makes his directorial debut with ‘SHINE’, produced under his banner, 13 Paces, with Producer, Sandra Varona, in partnership with Sugar Studios and The Exchange. The 95-minute feature was taped on location in New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

An elite group of the world’s most recognizable salsa dancers and celebrity choreographers, including male leads, Gilbert Saldivar (Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin) and Jorge “Ataca” Burgos , were cast t0 deliver riveting on-screen performances and earth shaking dance numbers.

Saldivar, who owns and operates a dance studio in his Houston hometown and toured with Jennifer Lopez, serving as dance captain, stepped into a kismet role with ‘SHINE’. His passion and talents soar as brother fighting to keep his community firmly rooted.

His dance studio is currently being used to provide relief services for Hurricane Harvey victims. #SHINEonHouston

On screen, Puerto Rican native and pioneering Bachata dancer, Burgos, channels the emotions of the island’s economic uncertainty. He uses his body to narrate the voice of the people, inviting audiences into their hearts. His exhilarating style has already positioned him as one of the most streamed Latin music dancers on YouTube.

‘SHINE’s official soundtrack will be released on all digital formats to coincide with the film’s national distribution. The sizzling playlist includes definitive hits from Salsa’s “Golden Era”, with fourteen tracks from Fania Records, featuring All Stars like Celia Cruz, Willie Colon, and Tito Puente, as well as iconic New York musicians, Marc Anthony, Big Pun, and The Beatnuts.

To learn more about ‘SHINE’ and 13 Paces please visit www.13paces.com. Follow the conversation via the social media handle @SHINEFILM and the hashtag #Shinethemovie.

About Urbanworld Film Festival

Urbanworld Film Festival was launched in August 1997 by founder Stacy Spikes, a former executive at Miramax and October Films.

With estimated attendance reaching over 15,000, the five-day festival anchored in film showcases narrative features, documentaries, short films, spotlight screenings and live staged screenplay readings; the Urbanworld Digital track focuses on digital panels and workshops; and the Urbanworld Music franchise highlights emerging talent in live performances during festival events.

Over the last 20 years, Hollywood studios and indie film distributors, as well as established and emerging filmmakers, have consistently chosen Urbanworld to premiere box office and award-winning hits. The Urbanworld Film Festival is an initiative of the Urbanworld Foundation Inc. Gabrielle Glore serves as Festival Director & Head of Programming. The organization’s website is www.urbanworld.org.