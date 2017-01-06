US Club Soccer Technical Partnership With La Liga • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Happy Three Kings Day! Six days into a new year and the atmosphere is full of optimism and resolution. For many of us, this is the time of year when we’re motivated to work off the weight we’ve gained from the Holiday Festivities.

As enjoyable as it is to look ahead into a new year, this week is also the best time to review what was accomplished in the month of December. For many coaches and young soccer players, they spent December 16-18 participating and learning from US Soccer Club’s LaLiga Formation Methodology courses.

For the record, I want to thank the staff from US Club Soccer for their invitation to cover their weekend series of workshops. Due to a personal matter that needed to be addressed, I wasn’t able to attend. As a fan of La Liga and supporter of the now Second Division, Levante UD, missing this event pained me.

Nevertheless, I was already aware of the quality of the courses.

With Real Madrid legend Raúl González Blanco having a hands-on approach to developing not only players but also their coaches and parents, I know this was a positive experience for many involved. Even though I wasn’t there, here’s some photos and information (they supplied) about the US Club Soccer/LaLiga Technical Partnership.