US Open: Ashe ’68 Virtual Reality Experience • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Fifty years ago, amid the turmoil of 1968, there was Arthur Ashe, an athlete who parlayed his fame as the first black man to win the US Open tennis championship into a lifetime devoted to fighting injustice.

The Ashe ’68 Virtual Reality Experience brings viewers into the intimate moments right before Arthur Ashe’s historic 1968 US Open win. The experience weaves together 360° video re-creations, archival material and evocative, never-before-seen 360° stop-motion sand animation to tell the story.

From the internal pressures he felt during the tumultuous cultural shift of ’68 while walking down the halls of the West Side Tennis Club, to his historic pre-match press conference to his winning match point, the viewer is right there, immersed in Arthur’s historic day. You are right there with Arthur Ashe at the US Open where you witness his defining moment as an athlete and emergence as an activist on the world stage.

About the Exhibition Space

Ticket and badge holders are invited to experience the 7 minute Ashe ’68 Virtual Reality Experience on six VR headsets located in the Chase Center near the East Gate of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens.

The space is produced and designed by Bill Sullivan and was created in partnership with the International Tennis Hall of Fame with support from Rolex and The Foundation for Global Sports Development.

The Ashe ’68 Photo Exhibit, located along the alleé connecting the Grandstand and Court 17, features 16 free-standing Vibrachrome panels displaying a series of photographs documenting Ashe at the first US Open, as well as the first days after his historic win.

The ways in which Ashe operated on and off court were uniquely captured by photographer John G. Zimmerman, who on September 9 and 10, 1968, had the exclusive opportunity to follow Ashe while on assignment for LIFE magazine.

Apart from a handful of images, the photo essay remained unpublished until the 50th anniversary of Ashe’s victory, which has provided the ideal occasion to release these profound materials. Conceived and produced by Rex Miller.