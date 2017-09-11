The US Open Is Over, Sports In The City Goes On • Latino Sports

New York, NY – It turns out that athletes in other sports are fascinated by the US Open. Knicks center and Springfield Gardens native Kyle O’Quinn was granted a photographer’s credential to shoot pictures next to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium one night.

A few days earlier at Citi Field Philadelphia Phillies centefielder Odubel Herrera excitedly showed me pictures on his smartphone of himself at Ashe Stadium watching Roger Federer play.

The 2017 US Open was a memorable one as it featured the first all-American women’s semi-finals with Sloane Stephens defeating Madison Keys in straight sets to win the big trophy on Saturday. The next day Rafael Nadal put away the rather unheralded but feisty Kevin Anderson in three sets to win the US Open for the third time.

When Michael Conforto dislocated his shoulders by swinging at a pitch it was deemed an unusual injury by even Mets standards. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said this week that Conforto may have had an undiagnosed weakening of his shoulders from an injury he suffered playing high school football in Seattle.

Calling a game where the outcome has long been decided is never an easy thing for any broadcaster so you have to give the SNY triumvirate of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez made the most of a Mets’ 9-1 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday night.

Instead of concentrating on a dreary and meaningless game, the guys spent the last few innings examining baseball cards from the past and saluting such less than Hall of Fame players as Mike Vail and Frank Duffy. When Gary Cohen came across a card for onetime light-hitting Mets utility infielder Leo Foster, he made a grimace and then dismissively flipped it out of the booth. That was great television!

I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Yankees manager and general manager Gene “Stick” Michael. While Gene was skilled at those jobs what he truly loved was scouting. I would frequently run into him in the press dining room at both Shea Stadium and Citi Field and he always gave a warm greeting and told me that he enjoyed reading my column. Stick was always accessible and never “big-leagued” anyone.

2017 was a typical season for the WNBA’s New York Liberty whose star player is their center, Jamaica Estates native Tina Charles. The Liberty had a terrific regular season as they ended it by winning eleven in a row. As per tradition however they lost when it really mattered the most as they fell by 14 points to the Washington Mystics at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in a single-game playoff elimination.

A further sign that autumn is imminent is that Thomas’s is rolling out its pumpkin spice and cranberry lines of breads, bagels, and English muffins.

It’s natural to always think that everything was better back in the day but HBO’s latest Sunday night series, “The Deuce,” which stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, debunks that nation by harking back to New York City circa 1971.

It was a time when the city, particularly the Times Square area was a den of adult entertainment emporiums, dive bars, drugs and prostitution. In addition subway cars were far more likely to be filled with graffiti than not. Based on Sunday’s debut episode the acting and writing is first rate but it will require viewer patience to learn how all of the characters’ lives will intersect.

Don Williams was never the biggest country star in Nashville but he always made fine recordings thanks to his relaxed vocal style which was reminiscent of George Hamilton IV. They both made it sound so easy which of course is one of the qualities that made them top-notch entertainers.

Williams always conveyed a sense of optimism in his songs as was shown in such big country hits as “I Believe In You,” “I Hope This Day Is Good,” “If Hollywood Don’t Need You” and so many others. He passed away lat age 78 last Friday and will be missed.