USA Also Going To Next Round • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

USA Also Going To Next Round

By

on

The Americans’ mission was clear after the Dominican Republic outlasted Colombia, 10-3, in extra innings: Win and get in to Round 2 of the World Baseball Classic. A focused Team USA squad did just that by defeating Team Canada, 8-0, on Sunday at Marlins Park in Miami to punch its ticket to the second round in San Diego.

The victory left the Americans with a 2-1 record in Pool C, good enough to claim a Pool F matchup against the Pool D runner-up Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 PT) at Petco Park (live on MLB Network and MLB.TV).

