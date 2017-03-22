 USA Beats Japan To Face Puerto Rico In Finals Tonight • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

USA Beats Japan To Face Puerto Rico In Finals Tonight

By

on

The night was better suited for a Hollywood Dracula movie than for a baseball game between the USA and Japan. Rain, then drizzle throughout the night that made it a few degrees colder than normal for Los Angeles.

It was a night that had everything going wrong for a baseball game, but it was the perfect night for both Japanese and USA pitchers to keep the game so tight that is was still tied at 1 apiece all the way to the eighth inning making this one tense nail biting game.

In the top of the eighth, Adam Jones‘ hit a fielder’s-choice RBI grounder that was bobbled by Japan third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda long enough to allow Brandon Crawford to score from third base and that was the chance the USA needed to pull ahead 2-1 over the two time World Baseball Classic champions.

