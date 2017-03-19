 USA Sends Dominican Republic Home • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

USA Sends Dominican Republic Home

SAN DIEGO – Very few would have believed that the USA would beat the powerful Dominican Republic team and stay alive to move on to the finals in Los Angeles.

The United States is headed to the World Baseball Classic semifinals and major props have to go to Giancarlo Stanton who hit a shot that not only was the go-ahead homer, but also was so impressive that it pumped a lot of energy into the entire USA clubhouse. If that was not motivation enough, Adam Jones made a catch that will go down in history robbing Machado of a sure enough homerun. The victory sends the U.S. to its second semifinals appearance with a 6-3 win over the Dominican Republic on Saturday night in San Diego.

The winner-take-all bout had a postseason-like atmosphere, with the sellout Petco Park crowd hanging on every pitch between two of the most star-studded rosters in the tournament. By defeating the defending champions, Team USA advances to join Puerto Rico, Japan and the Netherlands in Los Angeles. A semifinals matchup with unbeaten Japan looms Tuesday evening at at 9 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.TV.

About Julio Pabón

