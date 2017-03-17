USA Over Venezuela 4-2 • Latino Sports

Adam Jones and Eric Hosmer provided the late minute action that moved the United States past Venezuela, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Petco Park in yet another World Baseball Classic game that provided all the excitement that a world baseball tournament can provided.

The U.S. were not providing too much offense throughout most of the game until Jones provided the long ball that was needed to spark the bench and the fans to tie the game in the 8th inning. Three batters later, Hosmer came through with a two-run shot that provided the U.S. with a much needed win in this second-round route to the finals in Los Angeles..