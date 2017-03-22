It's On: USA Vs. Puerto Rico Tonight - More Than Just A Game • Latino Sports

Los Angeles: The stage is set for the most emotional game of the 2017 World Baseball Classic tonight at Dodger Stadium, USA vs. Puerto Rico. All eyes in Puerto Rico and in the Diaspora will be watching as well as stateside USA baseball fans that will be cheering their teams first time in the WBC finals.

Some might say David vs. Goliath, except that in this case David being Puerto Rico has been a giant slayer getting to this tournament with a perfect 7-0 record. They have beaten several Goliaths to get here. They defeated the powerful and reining WBC champs, the Dominican Republic, they defeated the USA in their first encounter in the semi-finals and they beat the pesky and powerful Netherlands to get to this final game tonight.

My friends in the South Bronx and those in Puerto Rico are all making plans for watching this game tonight. Today happens to be a holiday in Puerto Rico as today they celebrate, Día de la Abolición de la Esclavitud (Emancipation Day) and the island is in pandemonium mood as everywhere and everything is about tonight’s game. The fact that Puerto Rico has run out of hair bleach & blond hair tint is an indication of so many who want to support the team by dying their hair blond like the team has done. There is also a shortage of Puerto Rican flags.

The radio stations in Puerto Rico are playing music about baseball; music about Puerto Rican pride and I just heard a great Plena song on my favorite Puerto Rico station, Z-93 about tonight’s game. Everyone is getting into the act of supporting the PR team. Every Plaza in Puerto Rico’s local towns have set up giant TV screens to watch the game, some mayors that have a player in the team from their town have also dyed their hair and beards blond. The crime level in the island has dropped dramatically on everyday that the team has played.

The governor of Puerto Rico has also rented a Jet Blue jet to fly the team back from Los Angeles to the island for a hero’s welcome no matter the outcome of tonight’s game.

To many it’s ironic that Puerto, a colony of the USA will be playing the colonizer team on the very day that slavery was abolished, now how crazy is that?

My prediction: Puerto Rico beats the USA and the pandemonium, unity and pride can be transferred after the game to action against the economic crisis affecting the island that can only be resolved with a strong people united in action.

The Americans will be the road team against Puerto Rico here on Wednesday night at 9 ET on MLB Network and MLB.TV.