USMNT Changes CONCACAF Gold Cup Roster • Latino Sports

Credit: Robin Alam/Latino Sports

CHICAGO – On Sunday, U.S. Soccer announced that U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Bruce Arena has made six changes to the 23-player CONCACAF Gold Cup roster.

Per tournament regulations, teams have the opportunity to make up to six changes to the roster in the 24 hours following the completion of the Group Stage. Goalkeepers Tim Howard and Jesse Gonzalez, midfielders Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe and forwards Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey join the roster.

The six players replace goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Sean Johnson, midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Cristian Roldan and Kelyn Rowe, and forward Dom Dwyer.

“We have added some experienced players to the roster that can help us in the Knockout Round of the Gold Cup. The players leaving all made a good impression, and I’m optimistic for their future with the National Team program.”

Four of the most experienced players in the current U.S. MNT player pool, Altidore, Bradley Dempsey and Howard each bring more than 100 caps worth of international seasoning to the U.S. squad for the Knockout Round. Nagbe has also been heavily involved with the MNT this cycle and particularly during 2017, appearing in each of the side’s seven matches prior to the current camp.

Granted his one-time change of association request by FIFA earlier this month, Gonzalez will take part in his first U.S. MNT camp. Coming off Saturday’s 3-0 win against Nicaragua, the USA finished first in Group B of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup after collecting seven points from three matches (2-0-1). The U.S. will await the results of Sunday’s Group C matches in order to learn its opponent for Wednesday’s Quarterfinal in Philadelphia.