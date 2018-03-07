USWMNT Wins the 2018 SheBelieves Cup • Latino Sports

This photo was taken in 2015.

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 7, 2018) – The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated England 1-0 in front of 12, 351 fans at Orlando City Stadium on Wednesday night to win its second SheBelieves Cup title in three years.

A tight defensive affair in the opening minutes, the USA went on to out-shoot England 3-0 in the first half with the most dangerous chances coming late in the frame. In the 43rd minute, Megan Rapinoe passed a ball into the middle of the box, but no one could get to it and England cleared it out of danger. A minute later, Mallory Pugh made a beautiful run and set herself up on top of the box but her shot hit off the outside of the left.

After knocking at the door from the start in the second half, the USA’s pressure on England finally got to the Three Lionesses in the 58th minute when a cross from Rapinoe deflected in for the game winner after hitting England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley’s leg.

In the first game of the day, France defeated Germany 3-0 in what was the final match for both teams at the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, getting a first half screamer from Amandine Henry and second-half scores from Eugenie Le Sommer and Valerie Gauvin that sealed the victory.

The win cemented a third-place finish for France – a year after winning the world’s most elite four-team women’s soccer tournament – behind England, both of whom earned 1-1-1 records. Germany rounded out the final standings with an 0-2-1 finish.

Next, the U.S. WNT will host a pair of friendlies against CONCACAF neighbor Mexico on April 5 (7 p.m. ET; FS1) in Jacksonville, Fla. at EverBank Field and on April 8 (1:30 p.m. ET; FOX) in Houston, Texas at BBVA Stadium.