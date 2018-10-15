USWNT Qualifies For The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Congratulations to the United States Women’s National Team for qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup! Best of luck in next year’s Women’s World Cup! With that said, here’s a media release of the match…

The U.S. Women’s National Team booked its spot at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup by rolling past Jamaica 6-0 in the semifinal of the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship. It will be the eighth consecutive World Cup appearance for the USA, which has appeared in each of the previous seven tournaments that have been contested and winning in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

The USA scored inside the first 10 minutes in its fourth consecutive game at this tournament with Tobin Heath finding the net just 100 seconds into the game. She then added another goal later in the half for her second career multi-goal game. Megan Rapinoe scored on a beautiful finish in the 15th minute to expand the lead to 2-0. Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan also tallied to hand the USA a 5-0 advantage at halftime. By the end of a dominant first half, the USA had out-shot Jamaica 15-1.

To begin the second 45, the USA made a couple of subs and continued to control the pace of the game and maintained its shooting advantage (11-2 in the second half). The only goal of the frame came via a penalty kick awarded to Morgan, who buried the shot for her 96th international score.

In the first match of the day, Canada defeated Panama 7-0, to earn its berth at the 2019 World Cup and advanced to Wednesday’s championship game vs. the USA. Panama will face Jamaica earlier that Wednesday (5 p.m. ECT; FS2) with the winner of that game claiming the third automatic berth to the 2019 World Cup. The fourth-place finisher will head into a two-game playoff vs. Argentina in November.

The USA and Canada will then clash at 8 p.m. ET for the right to be crowned Concacaf champions. The match will be broadcast on FS1 or FS2 depending on the MLB Playoffs schedule. The game will also be available on UDN.