Verizon Wireless Store: Thank You • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar/Latino Sports

New York, NY – When it comes to coffee, it’s accessible. Go anywhere in the city and you can purchase one in any corner. However, if you want some good coffee where the service is efficient and friendly, more than likely you have your spot.

Or in my case, several spots. Much like coffee, I’m very picky about my wireless service. Since 2001, I’ve been a Verizon Wireless customer. From my first-hand experience with, their customer services is the reason why I’ve remained a customer with them. As a result, I’ve have had no reservation writing about their contributions within our communities.

Living in the society we do, wireless communication is a necessity. It’s essential during severe weather, essential when you’re out late, essential during an emergency, and essential while you’re on-the-go. In my case, wireless service is as essesntial as food, water, and shelter. But what happens when your wireless devices are stolen?

A month ago, I was out in the city. I met and made some new friends. During a night of fantastic conversation and a few drinks, I hadn’t noticed that my reporter’s bag was stolen. In it contained my old-fashion phone (numbers were deleted), my hotspot, pen, pad, keys, gum, aspirins, and the Google Pixel 2 the fine folks from Verizon Wireless had sent me to test out. To be honest, I wasn’t too frustrated because I wasn’t injured and because of the bulky box the Pixel comes in, my wallet and keys were in my coat pockets. The only thing frustrating I experienced was finding a hardware store open at 9am on a Sunday morning.

As much as I would have loved to have tested the Google Pixel 2, I felt learning about how effective Verizon Wireless would be during my situation. The next morning, I went to the Verizon Wireless located at 157 East 86th St, New York, NY 10028.

So how was my experience? The staff was helpful and understanding of my situation. I was given a new hotspot and using the first version of the Google Pixel I was given last year, my phone number was activated. Along with the hands-on services, I appreciated the follow up call and email. With that said, the customer services was impeccable and I dig my relationship with Verizon Wireless. Thank you, enjoy your Sunday.