 Vikings vs. Cowboys: Thursday Night Photos • Latino Sports

Football

Vikings vs. Cowboys: Thursday Night Photos

By

on

1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Photo Credit: Robin Alam

Photo Credit: Robin Alam

New York, NY – It’s past 2:30am on Saturday morning and I’m not sure if I’m awake or dreaming as I type away. The one thing I know that’s real at this hour are the fantastic photos taken by photographer Robin Alam.

For Thursday Night Football, Robin was in  Minneapolis, Minnesota at the U.S. Bank Stadium covering the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings [6-6] and the Dallas Cowboys [11-1]. In a game that may or may not have ended in controveray, the Cowboys stunned the upset-minded Vikings, 17-15.

Did the game end in controversy? I don’t know but you can read about it here. With that said, here’s Robin’s Vikings vs. Cowboys photos…

1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Related Items

About Gritwriter

Cesar Diaz is the Editor-in-Chief. You can reach him at [email protected]

Recommended for you