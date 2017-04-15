Villa's 53.5 Yard Golazo Heard Around MLS • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Reigning MLS MVP David Villa scored one of the greatest goals of his long and storied career in New York City FC’s 2-0 win over Philadelphia Union on Friday night.

The 53.5 yard volley, the furthest-out a goal has been scored in MLS since data sets have been kept by ESPN, was scored in the 90th minute to clinch NYCFC’s first road win of 2017.

The Spanish national team’s record goalscorer has now scored four goals in six games in 2017 and NYCFC have a record of 3-2-1 for the season.

New York City FC Captain / Forward David Villa: “The people is happy. Everybody told me congratulations. We are happy because the moment of the goal was good for the team. We wanted to win the game, we were 1-0, but in some situations the other team can score, and with this goal, the game was won.”