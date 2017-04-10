Volquez Loses In His Return To Citi Field • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Last time Marlins righthander Edinson Volquez was on the mound at Citi Field he was throwing strikes at the New York Mets in the 2015 World Series with the Kansas City Royals. That was Game 5 and the clincher that saw the Royals win their first championship since the 1985 season.

Volquez, got the opening day start for the Marlins last Monday and pitched five innings with no decision. So Sunday night, the 33-year old veteran wanted to go deep but a first inning by the Mets did him in. Volquez, signed by the Marlins as a free agent tossed 6.0 innings and gave up five runs and seven hits.

It was that first inning that caused trouble. Volquez saw a bases loaded walk to Jay Bruce that scored Michael Conforto which opened the door early for the Mets in their 5-2 win and prevented the Marlins from a three-game sweep.

“I’m not worried about that,” said Volquez about the walk that put the Mets on the board early. “You can’t get crazy with that. You just want to keep making pitches and go deep in the game. They found the hole every time they hit the ball. Every part of the game they swung. It’s part of the game.”

He was not referring to the walk, more so how the Mets were able to swing and get the hits in the finale of the series. The Mets scored three first inning runs and four during the series. The difference is Noah Syndergaard was on point for the Mets and the Marlins could not do much against his fastball.

Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-3 against Syndergaard and continued his difficulty connecting against the Mets ace, now 0-for-11 during his career. Volquez also faced Syndergaard once at the plate and struck out on a 97-mile heater.

“Syndergaard throws hard,” said Volquez. “He has a lot of movement on the fastball. He’s a good pitcher. Give him some credit.”

As for his return to Citi Field where he once again had a contingent of family and friends, he said. “That’s in the past. All we want to do here is win series.”