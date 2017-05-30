Vote For Your MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, Fan Voting for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target is now available through the free MLS app and the EA SPORTS™“More Than a Vote” Challenge. Fans can continue to vote their favorite players to the Fan XI via online ballot on MLSsoccer.com starting on June 3 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan voting will run until June 30.

The MLS All-Stars are set to take on Spanish giants Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 2 in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The summer showcase will air at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, UniMás, TSN and TVA Sports domestically as well as across 170 countries globally.

In addition to the match, MLS will host nearly a week of events surrounding the game, including concerts, community service initiatives, player appearances, as well as an additional showcase match featuring the best young players from across the league. For more information about MLS All-Star Week, please CLICK HERE.

To create the fan ballot, media members nominated a total of 176 players – eight from each MLS team. Ten players – one goalkeeper, three defenders, four midfielders and two forwards – with the highest combined votes will be named to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target.

The 11th player – a forward – will be determined by the EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge. Fans have the opportunity to vote one forward into the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target by scoring goals in EA SPORTS FIFA 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system, and the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system through June 30. The forward with the most votes – one goal equals one vote – on June 30 will occupy the final forward spot on the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target.

A total of 24 MLS players will be named All-Stars per the collective bargaining agreement. Media, fans, the All-Star coach, Veljko Paunovic of the Chicago Fire, and MLS Commissioner Don Garber all contribute in the All-Star selection process.

The 24 players named 2017 MLS All-Stars will be selected in three phases: