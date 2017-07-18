Wacha Was Complete, Mets Were Not • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Matt Carpenter hit a leadoff game first pitch double off NY Mets starter Rafael Montero that went to right field. The next inning, Carpenter doubled again to left against Montero and that led to a three-run inning for the Cardinals as they never looked back and handed New York a 5-0 loss Tuesday night at Citi Field.

But it wasn’t Carpenter and reaching base four times that led to this win for St. Louis. Michael Wacha, the righthander and returning from an 11-day layoff, had his best stuff and went the route with his first complete game and shutout of his career. The Mets were limited to three hits and committed three errors.

Two of the Cardinals runs five runs were earned, T. J. Rivera committed two for the Mets and Lucas Duda misplayed a popup in the seventh inning. For the Mets, it was their third straight loss and they were shutout victims for the fourth time this season.

More so, this was another setback for a team that seriously will be considered selling of players prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. And for the Cardinals, trailing various teams in the NL Central and wildcard, the past two nights in New York have proved to be a momentum builder.

Wacha was superb with a curveball and his last out, a career high 119th pitch, got Jay Bruce swinging at a 98- mile fastball. The Mets could do nothing and the early errors took a lot out of them as Montero worked six innings and allowed four runs, two earned on seven hits.

“He still went out and made outs,” said manager Terry Collins who alluded to the errors and how the righthander kept his focus. “Didn’t let him down, he kept pitching. But the Mets gave the Cardinals those extra outs and that did not help their cause.

Collins said, “In this league you can’t give teams extra outs. Wacha dominated tonight and you are giving up extra runs.”

Wacha, 7-3, admitted that he felt great coming to the mound. This was dominance and until a Michael Conforto double in the sixth inning, that was the lone Met that was in scoring position. It was dominance and over his last four starts is 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA.

“It’s a very cool feeling to finish what you started,” he said. “ Guys played great defense behind me to stay in the game that long. We are trying to get on a run and stay hot and get some wins. It was a very cool feeling, first complete game in the big leagues.”

Wacha pitched 9.0 innings at Texas A&M, a shutout 8-0 win against Kansas in April of 2012. But the first one in the big leagues is always special.

The win put the Cardinals at 46-47, one game under .500 for the first time since they were 26-27 after their game on June 3rd. Paul DeJong doubled and scored a run in the first inning and has an extra base hit in each of his five games against the Mets this season.

And for the Mets, it goes down as another loss as their season of disappointment continues with two more games in this series set for Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.