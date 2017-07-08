Walk-Off Loss To Yanks Won’t Deter First Place Brewers • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – They are one of the surprises in baseball as the All-Star break approaches. The Milwaukee Brewers, “The Brew Crew” should be looked as serious contenders with a 4.5 game advantage over the defending world champion Cubs in the NL Central division.

There are some veterans and some newcomers.

And the Brewers hit a lot of home runs, 136, good enough to lead the National League by a good margin. Saturday afternoon in the Bronx was no different as Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer in the first inning, a fastball off Yankees starter Luis Severino that went over the right field fence.

Those runs stood up until the 9th inning when a Brewers team, 44-4 after eight innings, lost it on a walk-off three-run home run from Yankees rookie Clint Frazier.

This Milwaukee team knows this is what baseball is all about and a tough loss will not deter them from keeping their first place lead. And Despite 6.1 innings from spot starter Brent Suter, who held the Yankees hitless through 4-⅔ innings, they believe they will be in this until the end.

Though the Cubs appear to be the Brewers’ biggest issue the defending champs have continued to struggle around .500, and because the Cubs are not pitching as they did like last year, it may become more difficult for them to keep pace with the Brewers.

So when the all-star break becomes official, and after the conclusion of this three-game series with the Yankees Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers can say they are a first place team and a year ago who would have thought after finishing 4th in the division at 73-89?

“Everything is different when you win,” said Carlos Torres. The Brewers right hander who pitched across town with the Mets has been used primarily as a tool in the backend of the pen. He wasn’t used Saturday as manager Craig Counsell went with right handers Jared Hughes and Jacob Barnes.

This time it did not work for a bullpen that has been able to secure a late lead. Knebel, the right hand closer with 13 saves, and with opposing hitters batting .143 against him, did not locate the fastball and Frazier sent the Yankees home with their third walk-off win of the year. Not to knock Knebel who has had at least one strikeout in all 42 appearances this season prior to this loss.

“Everything felt fine,” Knebel said.” It’s tough. Game is over and get back at it tomorrow.” And that has been the approach of this Brewers team after losing games like this. A year ago, and with Counsell at the helm, every loss was too personal. In baseball, which becomes a daily grind, it has to be come back tomorrow after another loss.