Walk-Off Nimmo Leads to Mets Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – There have not been many outstanding highlights of this dismal first half of a season for the NY Mets. Wednesday night at Citi Field Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo who have been a positive point were instrumental in the Mets 10-inning 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nimmo got hold of a first pitch curve off Phillies reliever Mark Leiter Jr and the ball went over the right center field fence that broke a scoreless tie with Amed Rosario and Jose Reyes on base. Up to then, and once again, the Mets failed to give deGrom run support that resulted in another no-decision.

So the Mets got a win and split four games with the Phillies, a team that came into the game tied for first with the Atlanta Braves. For the Mets, any win is a good one and seeing a struggling Nimmo come off the bench and deliver the big hit was even better.

“Had a feeling I was coming up in that inning,” Nimmo said. “Even more special to get it coming off the bench.”

It was the first walk-off home run for Nimmo in his young career. He remembered hitting one in Triple-A with ball with the Mets but not like this one. It was also his first career walk-off RBI and first home run since June 18 at Colorado, 13th overall this season.

“Hard to put into words,” he said. “Even more sweet because of all the struggles.” He mentioned the struggles of a Mets team that has failed and with one of the worst records in baseball. “Sorry for Jake and the fans who keep coming out,” he said in reference to the Mets lack of scoring runs and not being able to help deGrom get wins that should be deserved.

And once again it was all Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets. He tossed 7.0 or more innings again for the 10th time in allowing one earned run or fewer which no other Major League starter has achieved.

In addition, deGrom lowered his Major League leading ERA to 1.68, the second lowest ERA for a Mets pitcher before the All-Star break in team history. The other pitcher is Doc Gooden who accomplished that on the mound prior to the All-Star break in 1985.

“My thought process is always to put up zeroes,” deGrom said. “My mindset since I started pitching.” A subject of rumors before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, deGrom has not ignored the talk and continues to show why he has cause to be the top starter in baseball.

The ERA speaks for itself, though the run support does not help his cause with wins. It was another no-decision and Jacob degrom with a 5-4 record could easily have 12 or 14 wins going into the All-Star break.

And with the All-Star game Tuesday night in Washington D.C. his manager is making a cause for Jacob deGrom. The Right-Hander is on the NL roster and could get the starting nod. If not, there is sure to be a Jacob deGrom inning at the mid-Summer classic.

Said manager Mickey Callaway, “He should be starting the All-Star game. If he’s not that will be a bad decision.”

But maybe not as bad as the no-decisions that have been a part of this first half of a season for Jacob deGrom.

NOTES: Phillies were shutout for the fifth time this season…. Vince Velasquez activated off the DL Wednesday made the start for the Phillies, first since June 30 against the Nationals, He tossed 6.1 scoreless innings…. Mets host Nationals, four games beginning Thursday night taking them to the All-Star break.

