Wednesday Night Photos: Yanks Defeat Boston • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Just when I was about to prepare for bed, Bill Menzel sent me these awesome photos from Yankee Stadium where Yanks pitcher Luis Severino picked up his 18th win of the season as the Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox by a final 10-1 score. Good Night, Good Morning, Have a Nice Day… Let’s Go Yankees!

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

