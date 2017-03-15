 WEPA!! Coqui Power Defeats Platano Power • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

WEPA!! Coqui Power Defeats Platano Power

By

on

It has been a long time (since 2009) that the Dominican Republic has not lost a game in the World Baseball Classic.

In a rematch of the last Classic’s championship game, Puerto Rico defeated the reigning champions, Dominican Republic 3-1, on Tuesday night in the Pool F opener at Petco Park.

Yadier Molina was the secret weapon for this win.

Yadier Molina was the secret weapon for this win. (Photo MLB.com)

There has been a lot of talk about the great hitting and defense, but it was Puerto Rico’s stellar performance by its bullpen and a strong showing from veteran catcher Yadier Molina who demonstrated his skill as a veteran catcher that won the game for the Puerto Rico.

In the first, he secured a throw from right fielder Eddie Rosario to nail Jean Segura attempting to score at home for the third out, escaping what had been a no-out, bases-loaded jam.

Molina also homered, drove in two runs, threw out a base runner for a pivotal out late in the game and helped guide the pitching staff through nine innings of one-run ball. His mastery behind the plate helping to make balls into strikes frustrated Dominican Manager, Tony Peña to the point that was thrown out of the game when he stormed out of the dugout to confront the home plate umpire over a low call strike.

17266285_178184916020278_1496230270779523072_n

Puerto Rico’s victory snapped the Dominicans’ 11-game Classic winning streak and brought Puerto Rico one-step closer to the semifinals in Los Angeles. Puerto Rico and Japan are now the only remaining teams that have not lost a game in this year’s tournament.

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.