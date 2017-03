Dominican Republic: After a day of rest, the Dominican Republic resumes play Thursday against Venezuela at 10 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.TV. It’s a must win for the Dominican team, which could fall out of contention with a second loss in Pool F.

Puerto Rico: A Friday evening matchup with Team USA looms for Puerto Rico after two days off. The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.TV.