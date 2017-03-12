 Whats Next For Dominican Republic? • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Whats Next For Dominican Republic?

By

on

Fresh off its comeback victory over the U.S. on Saturday, the Dominican Republic looks to finish pool play undefeated in its Pool C finale against Colombia at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Marlins Park.

If the Dominican Republic (2-0) wins, the 2013 Classic champs will advance to the second round. But if Columbia (1-1) upsets the Dominicans, it gets a little tricky.

“Tomorrow’s game is extremely important for us,” D.R. manager Tony Pena said Saturday.

A Colombia win and U.S. win over Canada (both 1-1) at 7 p.m. would set up a three-way tie with the D.R., Colombia and U.S. all being 2-1 in pool play. If the Dominicans win and Canada beats the U.S., then the tiebreaker rules would determine which of the three 1-2 teams (U.S., Colombia, Canada) advances to the second round with the undefeated Dominicans.

Here are the tiebreaker rules:

• The first tiebreaker considers each team’s runs allowed per inning of defense played (including partial innings), only in games against the other two teams that are tied.

• If necessary, the second tiebreaker is the same as the first, except only earned runs are counted.

• If there is still a tie, the relevant teams then would be ranked in order of highest batting average — again considering only contests played against each other.

• Finally, the last resort would be a drawing of lots, conducted by World Baseball Classic, Inc.

But, keep in mind: If the D.R. and U.S. both win on Sunday, they would advance at 3-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Colombia will start right-hander Nabil Crismatt on Sunday, though manager Luis Urueta said Saturday the young righty would be on a short leash. The Dominican Republic has not yet announced a starter.

Cash Kruth is a reporter for MLB.com. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.