What's Next For Puerto Rico? • Latino Sports

Sunday could be a wild finish in Pool D of the World Baseball Classic if Italy can pull off an upset of Puerto Rico at Estadio Charros de Jalisco.
Undefeated Puerto Rico begins Pool D action by facing Italy (1-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET. If the Puerto Ricans win, they’ll advance to the second round with an undefeated record.
But if Italy defeats P.R., all eyes will be glued to to the nightcap between Mexico (0-2) and Venezuela (1-1) at 10 p.m. If Mexico follows an Italian win with one of its own, Italy and Puerto Rico advance to the second round. But a Venezuelan victory would create a three-way tie with Italy, Venezuela and Puerto Rico all 2-1.
Here are the tiebreaker rules:
• The first tiebreaker considers each team’s runs allowed per inning of defense played (including partial innings), only in games against the other two teams that are tied.
• If necessary, the second tiebreaker is the same as the first, except only earned runs are counted.
• If there is still a tie, the relevant teams then would be ranked in order of highest batting average — again considering only contests played against each other.
• Finally, the last resort would be a drawing of lots, conducted by World Baseball Classic, Inc.
If Puerto Rico and Mexico both win, however, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will advance.
Cash Kruth is a reporter for MLB.com. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.