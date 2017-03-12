What's Next For Puerto Rico? • Latino Sports

But if Italy defeats P.R., all eyes will be glued to to the nightcap between Mexico (0-2) and Venezuela (1-1) at 10 p.m. If Mexico follows an Italian win with one of its own, Italy and Puerto Rico advance to the second round. But a Venezuelan victory would create a three-way tie with Italy, Venezuela and Puerto Rico all 2-1.

Here are the tiebreaker rules:

• The first tiebreaker considers each team’s runs allowed per inning of defense played (including partial innings), only in games against the other two teams that are tied.

• If necessary, the second tiebreaker is the same as the first, except only earned runs are counted.

• If there is still a tie, the relevant teams then would be ranked in order of highest batting average — again considering only contests played against each other.

• Finally, the last resort would be a drawing of lots, conducted by World Baseball Classic, Inc.

If Puerto Rico and Mexico both win, however, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will advance.