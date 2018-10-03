Yanks vs. A's: Wild Card Baseball In The Bronx • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It comes down to one game in the Bronx tonight with the Yankees and Athletics. Welcome to Wild Card baseball and the winner advances to Boston Friday with the Red Sox in the best of five American League Division Series.

And this is nothing new to the Yankees. They are accustomed to playing baseball in October and put their hopes on right-hander Luis Severino who did not fair well in the Bronx last October. Then, the Yankees went to the bullpen and advanced to the ALDS with a win over the Minnesota Twins.

These are the surprising Oakland Athletics, perhaps a team that over achieved and not expected to be here after two consecutive losing seasons. Young and athletic they can play small ball and have AL home run leader Khris Davis as the DH batting cleanup,

Davis had that MVP season, 48 home runs and 123 RBI. But all the offense of this potent A’s lineup will also have to stop a Yankees lineup that is back in tact after key injuries to Aaron Judge and Did Gregorius.

Added into the equation, and a major part of the A’s success, they win on the road. They led the major leagues in road wins and the Bronx as everyone knows is hostile territory and more so in October.

“You know this is going to to be about as hostile an environment they’ll ever see tonight,” manager Bob Melvin said about what his team should expect. “But you know what, they’re just going out and playing and trying to win. I don’t think they’d look too much into it.”

Manager Aaron Boone had a simple message for his team that finished 100-62. They know the task is difficult and have been here before. But this is the first time for the rookie manager and like players in the postseason for the first time there will be butterflies.

“It;s something the guys have experienced, and so I think it helps hopefully with our preparation and how guys prepare as different guys roll in as you’re facing potentially a different guy every at bat. So batten down the hatches as they say. Or all hands on deck.

This is win and advance or lose and go home.

