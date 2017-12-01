Will Carlos Beltran Be The Next Yankee Manager? • Latino Sports

There is a lot of talk in Puerto Rico and among the Puerto Rican Diaspora’s sports lovers that we might have yet another Boricua born manager in Major League Baseball to join Joey Cora who is now the official new manager of the Boston Red Sox.

Carlos Beltran was the last of the six candidates interviewed this week by the New York Yankees. No sooner did he finish with the five hour plus interview when rumors began to fly everywhere there was a receptive ear that Carlos was going to be the next manager for the Yankees. Carlos was indeed one of six candidates that the Yankees interviewed, but an interview is a far cry from actually getting the position.

Carlos is a good candidate as he has over 20 years of baseball experience and has played with enough teams to understand the idiosyncrasies of both the National and American leagues. However, the fact that he has no official managing, or coaching experience might be a factor against him. Cashman does know that Carlos has “unofficial coaching experience” as he was a key and solid leader in the locker room in his last years with the Yankees helping many of the younger players, especially the Latino players adapt to the Major Leagues and to the pressure of playing in New York.

I spoke with General Manager; Brian Cashman about Carlos and Mr. Cashman stated that Carlos was indeed a candidate and that his interview went well. He mentioned that Carlos is a veteran with a good knowledge of baseball. I asked Cashman about the report that the Yankees were looking for a numbers cruncher, and he said that was a lot of nonsense. I asked if Carlos was being interviewed because of the Selig Rule (a rule instituted by ex-commissioner Bud Selig urging all baseball teams to interview candidates of color for top level baseball executive positions). Cashman, again stated they also interview Hensley Meulens and alluded that the Selig Rule was not a factor in who he interviewed.

With all the interviews now complete, Cashman submitted the six names to Yankees general partner, Hal Steinbrenner. The next manager for the Yankees will come from that list.

So Boricuas, hold your breath…..